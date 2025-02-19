DNC gave ex-Harris booster 'no choice' but to leave, she says, as Dems cry turncoat

EXCLUSIVE: A former Democrat fundraiser and political strategist is responding to questions about her leaving the party, saying she "didn't plan" on making the exit and "had no choice but to leave the cult."

"I'm the only one from the campaign telling the truth," Lindy Li, who fundraised for Democrats in the 2024 presidential election, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "DNC leadership responded to my questions with deeply personal attacks. I had no choice but to leave the cult and am finally free to return to my roots as a conservative."

Piers Morgan said in a post on X he was "confused" by one of Li's posts during the campaign, where she is pictured with presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and said that she "already voted" for her in Pennsylvania.

"I’m confused. On Monday, you told me you didn’t vote for Kamala in the 2024 election. But you posted this on your X account on October 3. Though oddly, you have now deleted it overnight. What’s going on?" Morgan wrote Wednesday.

Li, responding to the question, said that as a surrogate of the Harris campaign, she "didn’t want to hurt Harris by disclosing I didn’t vote for her" and felt a "responsibility" to "see the campaign through," despite personal objections.

"As a public-facing surrogate of the campaign and a member of the team, I had a responsibility to see the campaign through, despite my personal objections — supporting Harris through Election Day was the right thing to do," Li told Fox News Digital.

"I didn’t leave the DNC. They pushed me out for simply asking for accountability for how the billions of dollars were spent."

Li was a well-known fundraiser for the Democrats' 2024 presidential campaign before announcing her exit from the party in December after she said she was ostracized for criticizing then-Democrat presidential nominee Harris.

The former Democrat said her decision to leave the party "wasn't easy" but was the "result of a decade-long progression."

"It took a while for me to get here over the course of the past year. I just realized that the values of the Democratic Party are so incongruous to mine," Li told Fox. "It just contradicts everything I believe, everything from open borders to woke and DEI insanity. It's just not my party anymore."

"No one is contradicting me on the facts, they are coming after me as a person," Li said, telling Fox that she is already working on fundraising for the GOP for the 2026 midterms.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC for comment.