Trump departs for NATO summit after Israel-Iran ceasefire whiplash overnight and more top headlines

1. Trump departs for NATO summit after Israel-Iran ceasefire whiplash

2. Iran’s alleged plans to kill American officials, critics show threat on US soil

3. VP Vance says Iran 'incapable of building a nuclear weapon' after US strikes

MAJOR HEADLINES

FOREIGN THREAT – DOJ on ‘high alert’ for Iranian nationals living illegally in the U.S. Continue reading …

COURT BACKS REMOVAL – Supreme Court hands Trump major victory in migrant deportation battle. Continue reading …

'FALSE RUMORS' – GasBuddy expert says claims gas prices will see 'massive spike' are incorrect. Continue reading …

STOLEN INNOCENCE – Dozens of missing kids rescued as officials dismantle sex trafficking ring. Continue reading …

COURTROOM TWIST – 'Freak off' videos shown as Diddy's lawyers make surprising move in rapper's trial. Continue reading …

POLITICS

STAYING SILENT – Republicans congratulate Trump amid Iran ceasefire as Dems hold back applause. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CRAZINESS – Elite university professor sparks social media backlash after revealing what Iran should do next. Continue reading …

FRONT-AND-CENTER – Trump looms large over NYC's mayoral battle as blue city feels the heat. Continue reading …

'LAWLESS' – Senator joins ICE as red state's Dem city becomes immigration flashpoint. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LIBERAL ECHO CHAMBER – Media watchdogs differ on 'The View’s' influence. Continue reading …

DO AS I SAY… – Charlamagne calls out selective outrage on military strikes bypassing Congress. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Colbert grills Dem socialist NYC mayoral candidate on Israel, antisemitism. Continue reading …

BOLD STRATEGY – CNN analyst claims Trump could emerge as 'hero' following Iran nuclear strike. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump's signature quote on Iran cements a decisive success. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump's Iran strikes clean up Biden's mess in one big way. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ATTENTION SHOPPERS – Grocery giant announces it will close dozens of locations across the U.S. Continue reading …

PRICEY NUPTIALS – Inside Bezos' Italian wedding extravaganza that's costing more than you think. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on beachside bars and coaster creations. Take the quiz here …

PIECE OF HISTORY – Ancient Roman treasure finally revealed to the public after being hidden for centuries. Continue reading …

WATER WORKS – Passengers stuck on hot train get gift from delivery driver. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER – This is the start of a new era in the Middle East. See video …

BUCK SEXTON – There's a recognition the Trump admin means what it says. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













