Should Democrats ‘do something’ about ‘The View’? Media watchdogs differ on show's influence

Bill Maher suggested that Democrats should "do something" about ABC News’ "The View" if the party wants to distance itself from far-left rhetoric that turns off many voters, but media watchdogs feel the Disney-funded program offers a promotional platform too powerful to pass up.

Maher claimed on Friday that Democrats took a step "back to sanity" after The New York Times took a more "sensible liberal, not crazy woke" position on transgender issues. He then asserted that the second step Democrats should take is to "do something about ‘The View’" after Whoopi Goldberg recently claimed life for Black Americans is equivalent to women living under Iran's oppressive theocratic regime.

Goldberg’s comment, which received pushback from co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, is the latest polarizing remark from the daytime program that wields significant influence over Democrats. The show sparks controversy and generates tabloid fodder on a regular basis, but is also weighty enough that some feel Kamala Harris would have had a better chance against President Trump if she didn’t fumble when asked by co-host Sunny Hostin to differentiate herself from then-President Joe Biden during an October interview.

Independent journalist Tara Palmeri, who authors "The Red Letter" on Substack and hosts "The Tara Palmeri Show," said that stopping by "The View" when promoting a book or trying to drum up support before an election is simply "part of the political circuit, the same way that Bill Maher is," and that the notion Democrats need to distance themselves from the daytime gabfest is a bridge too far.

"Whoopi and Joy and the others, they feel like they can say whatever they want, which they can -- it’s a free country, but it doesn’t reflect the conversation at any dinner table unless you’re in Brooklyn or Seattle," Palmeri told Fox News Digital.

"It reflects a very rarefied group of people who live in New York City, and they have a conversation that is led primarily by very liberal voices, and they can make comments that are kind of outlandish, but… on the right, you see that as well," Palmeri continued, noting that there are plenty of panel-style opinion programs hosted by conservatives.

"So what about what Whoopi thinks? You don’t have to agree with her. You can go on ‘The View’ and actually engage with her in a way that points out the unreasonability of her comment, or the shock value of it, and if you actually win that debate, and you’re a Democrat, I think it shows you’re a more moderate voice," Palmeri said.

"She represents, obviously, a part of the part that’s further to the left," Palmeri added. "You had John Fetterman come on the show, and he was able to hold his own with them, and I don’t think he was going on to get the approval of Whoopi. I think he was going on to talk to a female audience."

Media Research Center associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro, who monitors "The View" for the conservative media watchdog, feels Democrats would be wise to listen to Maher.

"ABC has allowed The View to craft a fantasy world for themselves where the wealthy celebrities are somehow oppressed and on the verge of becoming political prisoners," Fondacaro told Fox News Digital.

"The show promotes a toxic victim mentality that leads them to think they’re treated worse in America than they would be in Iran, all while shouting it on a national TV show," he continued. "Democrats would be best served by distancing themselves from the show, especially when they make comments like Sunny Hostin, who suggested that opposing wokeness is ‘ungodly.’"

But Fondacaro doesn’t expect Democrats to take his advice anytime soon.

"The fact that the show is so sycophantic in pushing leftist political dogma and on one of the major news networks in America, the show provides too good of an opportunity to promote themselves for Democrats to pass up," Fondacaro said.

Last month, a "View" source told Fox News Digital that ABC News honchos wanted the program to tone down the political rhetoric. But despite the internal discussions, "The View" has maintained its reliably critical coverage of Trump and his administration in recent weeks.

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young said the ABC News program "seems to have become the testing ground for far left" talking points.

"But if you look at how the demographics drastically shifted toward President Trump in the last election, you would think the left would wake up, cancel the show, and run their propaganda through much more reasonable voices," Young continued. "The problem is, there aren’t more reasonable voices on the left at the moment."

As for why "The View" is dominated by liberal voices, Palmeri said a lot of it comes down to the fact that the show’s outspoken liberals have been around for years, while "conservative women don’t tend to fare well" on the panel.

Farah Griffin, the current token conservative voice, has only been on the program since 2022 and isn’t exactly a fan of President Trump, as she previously worked for the Trump administration before publicly turning on him. Co-host Ana Navarro, a former GOP strategist, has been one of the most blunt critics of Trump and the GOP since she was named a regular panelist three years ago.

"The people who have stayed around the longest have been liberal voices, they sort of dominate the table," Palmeri said.

