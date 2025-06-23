Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Top GOP senator gets inside look at ICE's dangerous mission as agents battle surge in assaults

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn introduces legislation to protect federal officers from doxing amid surge in assaults

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
close
GOP senator rides along with ICE as blue city becomes immigration flashpoint Video

GOP senator rides along with ICE as blue city becomes immigration flashpoint

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined ICE as she promotes legislation to crack down on doxxing on federal authorities. (Credit: Sen. Marsha Blackburn)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn rode along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Volunteer State on Friday as she touted new legislation to penalize those who dox federal law enforcement.

During Blackburn’s ride-along in Rutherford County, a suburban and rural area just outside of Nashville, ICE officers were "targeting" an illegal immigrant convicted of child sexual abuse, according to her office.

"You really don’t appreciate the amount of work that goes into apprehensions and deportations until you speak with the men and women who are working so hard behind the scenes every single day and see the risks they take firsthand. As ICE officers face a 500% increase in assaults against them, we owe these agents a debt of gratitude for all that they do to keep us safe," Blackburn said in a statement.

NASHVILLE MAYOR STANDS BEHIND DOXING ICE AGENTS EVEN AFTER OFFICIALS SAID HIS ACTIONS PUT THEM IN DANGER

Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., rode along with ICE officers on Friday, June 20.  (Sen. Blackburn's office)

"Lawless, left-wing politicians are fueling the surge in assaults against law enforcement officers who risk their lives to keep our communities safe. In stark contrast, President Trump and his administration are standing up for law-abiding citizens over criminal illegal aliens by empowering ICE agents to do their jobs," she added.

Tennessee, particularly the city of Nashville, has become a flash point in the illegal immigration discussion.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, a Democrat, has opposed the Trump administration’s immigration policies. He recently faced backlash for the names of federal officers being released in a public report, which resulted in doxxing accusations.

SCOOP: TOP CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES LAUNCH PROBE INTO NASHVILLE MAYOR ACCUSED OF BLOCKING ICE

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined federal law enforcement as she pushes new legislation to limit doxing.  (Sen. Blackburn's office)

"I wouldn't say it was an endangerment process. I would say they may have some concerns — I'm far more concerned about the overall dynamic we have about unmarked, unidentifiable masked people whisking people into vehicles — I think that's a bigger concern," O'Connell said last week at a press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

He is currently under investigation by GOP House lawmakers, including Nashville-area Rep. Andy Ogles, for potentially interfering with federal immigration efforts.

"It's not a process that I would characterize as doxxing. It was an unintentional release of names that were already part of a public record," O’Connell added at the time. 

BLUE CITY MAYOR SAYS ICE ARRESTS OF DANGEROUS CRIMINALS ARE NOT ‘FOCUSED ON MAKING US SAFER’

freddie-oconnell-nashville-mayor

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell criticized ICE raids in Nashville, saying they are not focused on making the city safer, but instead leave the community fearing law enforcement interaction. (Getty Images)

"They were already part of a public record by being in the Department of Emergency Communication's calls, so I don't think it puts them at additional risk. But it's also not an intention of the executive order under which those names are released," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Blackburn introduced the "Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act" earlier this month to make it illegal to release the name of a federal officer if there was an intention to "obstruct" criminal or immigration proceedings, which was a direct response to the O’Connell controversy and the recent 500% spike in assaults on ICE agents, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Besides the mayor, a recent hit-and-run case allegedly perpetrated by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant in Nashville made national waves, as the suspect is still at large. 

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

More from Politics