LIZ PEEK: Trump's Iran strikes clean up Biden's mess in one big way

On Sunday, Dmitry Medvedev revealed the truth about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

After the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, Russia’s former President Medvedev condemned the attack on X, taunting President Trump and suggesting ominously that, "A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."

More importantly, he posted: "The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue."

So much for any pretense that the mullahs were processing uranium to supply nuclear power, and not a bomb. In their drive to diminish President Trump’s daring achievement, the liberal media enthusiastically quoted Medvedev’s threat that Russia or China might deliver nukes to Iran, which would make Trump’s bold move moot. They neglected to report on Medvedev’s confession that, in effect, Russia knew Iran was building towards nuclear weapons all along.

Didn’t everyone?

Democrats and their media allies would like us to believe that the Trump White House decided to take out three Iranian nuclear facilities on a whim. CBS’ Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation" challenged Secretary of State Marco Rubio on what intelligence indicated the mullahs were close to producing a bomb, hinting that there was none; one pundit at the Financial Times speculated it was all about Trump’s and Netanyahu’s egos.

Rubio and others have done a good job batting down the criticisms, countering with this: why would any country enrich uranium to 60%, way above the 3%-5% needed for commercial purposes, which is what a recent report from the International Atomic Energy Agency concluded Iran has done?

Moreover, why would any country developing lawful nuclear power hide their facilities hundreds of feet underground? Why would a lawful country lie to the IAEA, which it has done repeatedly?

No reasonable person could conclude that Iran’s decades-old program was not driving towards a nuclear weapon. No reasonable government would ignore that threat, coming from a country that routinely chants "Death to America," has attempted to assassinate our president and over time has killed hundreds of our soldiers.

But President Joe Biden did; allowing hundreds of Iranians into our country illegally and leaving town with our Strategic Petroleum Reserve at half-capacity, both of which exacerbate our vulnerabilities.

Iran has promised to retaliate for Trump’s attacks, and on Monday hit a U.S. base in Qatar. So far, it appears the response looks non-lethal, similar to what occurred after the assassination of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. But what if Iran attacks the U.S. through "sleeper cells" here at home or by closing the Strait of Hormuz? Biden’s negligence on both those fronts could cost Americans dearly.

By indiscriminately opening our borders, President Joe Biden allowed millions of unvetted people to cross into the U.S. illegally, many of whom were then released into the country. As reported by Fox News "Border patrol agents arrested 1,504 Iranian nationals from fiscal year 2021 through fiscal year 2024... 729 were released into the U.S."

The Biden administration, instead of interviewing those Iranian nationals, as routinely done for national security reasons with any "special interest aliens", simply let them go. Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker calls that omission "gross negligence." In addition, there were over 2 million "known got-aways" who entered the U.S. illegally; we have no idea whether some of those were from Iran as well.

We know so-called "sleeper cells" exist; last fall, the Department of Justice charged three individuals, including one Afghan national, for participating in an IRGC-directed murder-for-hire plot aiming to assassinate Donald Trump before the November election. He was not the only target; critics of the Iranian regime and at least two Jewish businessmen were also set up to be murdered. This was not a one-off; former Attorney General Merrick Garland commented at the time, "There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran." And yet, he and his colleagues let so many in.

As to closing the Strait of Hormuz, which would drive up global oil prices, the U.S. is more vulnerable than it should be thanks to Biden draining our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Faced with soaring gasoline prices, and plummeting approval ratings in the run-up to the midterm elections, Biden took the unprecedented step of selling off 180 million barrels from the SPR, 40% of the total. Ever anxious about the potential political fallout from high oil prices, Biden’s White House took minimal steps to refill the reserve, which stands today at 402 million barrels of oil, down from 727 million at its peak. We have a cushion, but not as much as we should have.

President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s enrichment facilities was not made lightly; he knew there would be political blowback. It was opportunity, rather than intel, that ultimately signaled "go". Iran has never been so unguarded, and so weak. Proxies Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis have been decimated by Israeli attacks in recent months, thanks to Israel. Its airspace is wide open; our planes took zero incoming fire as so many of Tehran’s defenses have been taken out. Top Revolutionary Guard and military officials have been killed, morale is reportedly low and the Ayatollah has gone into hiding. In addition, Syria, once a stalwart ally, has changed leadership and is no longer on Team Iran. The time was now.

Joe Biden reinflated Iran, failing to enforce tough sanctions on the regime imposed by President Trump. Like President Obama, Biden thought he could buy peace by allowing Iran to rebuild its oil exports, releasing $6 billion to the mullahs that had been held in Qatar, and turning a blind eye to its continued push for a nuclear weapon. The Trump administration is cleaning up the mess Biden left behind...brilliantly.

