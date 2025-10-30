Trump calls on GOP to play their 'Trump card' as government shutdown drags on and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump calls on GOP to play their 'Trump card' in shutdown standoff

2. GOP candidate reveals which far-left policy he will eliminate first as governor

3. Halloween threat puts kids in danger as drug-laced sweets spook parents, trick-or-treaters

MAJOR HEADLINES

'TOUGH QUESTIONS' – Ex-Biden spin doctor makes stunning admission after touting his sharpness for years. Continue reading …

TRICK OR TREAT – Trump repeats viral candy move at White House Halloween event. Continue reading …

FOR CHARLIE – Erika Kirk doubles down to defend Charlie Kirk’s legacy: ‘I’m not afraid.' Continue reading …

ROARING RETURN – Ravens star silences Miami crowd as Dolphins fans unleash fury on Tua Tagovailoa. Continue reading …

‘NOT AN ACCIDENT’ – Father-to-be wakes from coma, makes damning statement to police before dying. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'DEEPLY TROUBLING' – Sen. Warner blasts Trump admin for excluding Democrats from briefings on boat strikes. Continue reading …

‘I DARE YOU’ – Dem lawmaker accused of secretly filming two critics in bed to try to silence them. Continue reading …

RED WAVE – Trump-backed Ciattarelli tells Hannity early voting surge puts his campaign in ‘really good position.’ Continue reading …

FUNDING FIGHT – Trump vows to reclaim over $1B misused by blue states for illegal immigrant healthcare. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PARTY REVOLT – Ilhan Omar calls out Sen Schumer for not endorsing Mamdani in NYC mayoral race. Continue reading …

DETHRONED – Major TV shakeup looms as Gayle King prepares to exit morning program after a decade. Continue reading …

TELL ALL – Harris claims Biden was 'talked into' disastrous debate that sank his re-election bid. Continue reading …

GENDER REVEAL – JK Rowling slams Glamour UK's women of the year cover featuring nine trans women. Continue reading …

OPINION

RYAN WALTERS – Teachers union boss 'panicking' as government shutdown exposes education system truth. Continue reading …

YEMISI EGBEWOLE – Democrats torn between progressive fire and centrist caution as November elections loom. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

'ROGUE' RELATIVE – King Charles' stunning Prince Andrew exile may be 'too little, too late' as royals cling to reputation. Continue reading …

CHATBOT CRACKDOWN – Leading AI company to ban kids from chatbots after lawsuit blames app for child's death. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – How did the FBI target this table-flipper? How did this nominee's hearing hit a snag? Take the quiz here …

MIAMI MELTDOWN – Dolphins rookie furious after being called for questionable penalty vs Ravens. Continue reading …

TRICK OR TREAT– The president and first lady welcomed ghost and goblins to the White House. See video …

WATCH

MIKE JOHNSON – Democrats are prolonging the hardship of Americans for political purposes. See video …

TOM COTTON – Trump has rightly pushed forward with the Golden Dome. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST as experts warn of rising cancer rates and explore how diet, pollution, and lifestyle may be driving the trend. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













