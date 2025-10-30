Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins rookie furious after being called for questionable penalty vs Ravens

Gordon has provided a spark at times for the Dolphins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Brou GUARANTEES a blowout in Ravens-Dolphins, Will Lamar Jackson reinvigorate the team? | FTF Video

Brou GUARANTEES a blowout in Ravens-Dolphins, Will Lamar Jackson reinvigorate the team? | FTF

The Baltimore Ravens play the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and Lamar Jackson is expected to return. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss Lamar Jackson’s impact on the locker room after removing distractions and if Brou is guarante...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins rookie running back Ollie Gordon II exploded on the sideline after he was called for a penalty in a pivotal moment against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 36-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle that would have gotten the team closer to the end zone if it stood. Gordon was called for tripping a defender who was rushing Tagovailoa during the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ollie Gordon runs for a touchdown vs the Falcons

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (31) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Gordon, however, was seen slipping as the Ravens’ defender came across the line of scrimmage. He didn’t appear to touch the defender at all.

The rookie came off the field hot as the penalty negated the big play. He had a brief spat with associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville before he was seen yelling and screaming on the sideline. He had to be calmed down by some of his teammates.

NFL STAR PLAYFULLY CLAIMS WHITE TEAMMATE IS BEING RACIALLY PROFILED BY REFS AMID RASH OF PENALTIES

Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Waddle get ready

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (31) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) warmup before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 30, 2025. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

The Dolphins selected Gordon in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He has 110 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the first eight games of his career. He also has five catches for 27 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Baltimore had a 14-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Lamar Jackson, in his first game back from injury, looked as sharp as ever as he fired two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews.

Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson had two made field goals.

Ollie Gordon with Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (31) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 26, 2025. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams came into the game in desperate need of a win. Baltimore was 2-5 and Miami was 2-6.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue