Dolphins rookie furious after being called for questionable penalty vs Ravens

Miami Dolphins rookie running back Ollie Gordon II exploded on the sideline after he was called for a penalty in a pivotal moment against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a 36-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle that would have gotten the team closer to the end zone if it stood. Gordon was called for tripping a defender who was rushing Tagovailoa during the play.

Gordon, however, was seen slipping as the Ravens’ defender came across the line of scrimmage. He didn’t appear to touch the defender at all.

The rookie came off the field hot as the penalty negated the big play. He had a brief spat with associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville before he was seen yelling and screaming on the sideline. He had to be calmed down by some of his teammates.

The Dolphins selected Gordon in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He has 110 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the first eight games of his career. He also has five catches for 27 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Baltimore had a 14-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Lamar Jackson, in his first game back from injury, looked as sharp as ever as he fired two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews.

Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson had two made field goals.

Both teams came into the game in desperate need of a win. Baltimore was 2-5 and Miami was 2-6.