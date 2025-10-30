White House opens South Lawn to trick-or-treaters for Halloween celebration with Trumps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump got into the Halloween spirit Thursday at the White House.

The return of the annual Halloween celebration took place on the South Lawn, with thousands of trick-or-treaters of all ages.

According to a White House press release, children and their parents were invited to enjoy various trick-or-treat booths and autumnal decorations on the South Portico. This included falling leaves and a variety of jack-o’-lanterns.



For part of the event, the president and first lady handed out commemorative candies on the South Drive.

The United States Air Force Strolling Strings played traditional Halloween songs and "modern tunes" while candy was passed out, the release stated.

A "BE BEST" postcard station, the first lady’s signature campaign slogan, was facilitated by the U.S. Postal Service, which also provided toy mail trucks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided a "giant pumpkin" photo opportunity and handed out miniature pumpkins from American farmers.

The sweet treats were provided by the National Confectioners Association, while the International Fresh Produce Association supplied Washington state and New York state apples.



The event also featured participation and treats by America 250, NASA, the National Park Service, the U.S. Mint, the U.S. Secret Service, the White House Historical Association and the Center of Science and Industry, according to the White House.

The Office of the First Lady posted a photo of the White House's spooky decorations on X, writing, "The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween."

The account also posted a flashback with some photos of Halloween moments during Trump’s first term.

The White House hosts a variety of annual holiday traditions in addition to Halloween, including the historic White House Easter egg roll and the national Christmas tree lighting.

The nation also anticipates the first lady’s return to decorating the White House for the holidays, a dazzling tradition that decks the halls with trees, garland, ornaments, lights and other American-sourced materials to reflect an overall theme.