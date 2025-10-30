Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Holiday

White House opens South Lawn to trick-or-treaters for Halloween celebration with Trumps

The annual tradition featured commemorative candies, pumpkin photo ops and Air Force musical entertainment

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
close
President Trump, first lady hand out Halloween treats to kids at the White House Video

President Trump, first lady hand out Halloween treats to kids at the White House

Watch as trick-or-treaters are handed commemorative sweets by the president and first lady at the annual White House Halloween celebration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump got into the Halloween spirit Thursday at the White House.

The return of the annual Halloween celebration took place on the South Lawn, with thousands of trick-or-treaters of all ages.

According to a White House press release, children and their parents were invited to enjoy various trick-or-treat booths and autumnal decorations on the South Portico. This included falling leaves and a variety of jack-o’-lanterns.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For part of the event, the president and first lady handed out commemorative candies on the South Drive.

President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House Halloween celebration. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The United States Air Force Strolling Strings played traditional Halloween songs and "modern tunes" while candy was passed out, the release stated.

A "BE BEST" postcard station, the first lady’s signature campaign slogan, was facilitated by the U.S. Postal Service, which also provided toy mail trucks.

President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump cheer on a trick-or-treater by the South Portico of the White House. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided a "giant pumpkin" photo opportunity and handed out miniature pumpkins from American farmers.

The sweet treats were provided by the National Confectioners Association, while the International Fresh Produce Association supplied Washington state and New York state apples.

PHOTOS: See the fun festivities

  • white house halloween costume
    Image 1 of 6

    President Donald Trump smiles at a trick-or-treater in a Buzz Lightyear costume. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House
    Image 2 of 6

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • The White house in preparation for President Trump's Halloween celebration
    Image 3 of 6

    Carved pumpkins grace the White House before the Halloween celebration. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House
    Image 4 of 6

    The President and first lady anticipate more trick-or-treaters. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • President Donald Trump hosts Halloween with first lady Melania Trump at the White House
    Image 5 of 6

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host guests at the White House for the Halloween celebration. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

  • The White House in preparation for President Trump's Halloween celebration
    Image 6 of 6

    The South Portico of the White House is decorated for the festivities. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The event also featured participation and treats by America 250, NASA, the National Park Service, the U.S. Mint, the U.S. Secret Service, the White House Historical Association and the Center of Science and Industry, according to the White House.

The Office of the First Lady posted a photo of the White House's spooky decorations on X, writing, "The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween."

The account also posted a flashback with some photos of Halloween moments during Trump’s first term.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The White House hosts a variety of annual holiday traditions in addition to Halloween, including the historic White House Easter egg roll and the national Christmas tree lighting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The nation also anticipates the first lady’s return to decorating the White House for the holidays, a dazzling tradition that decks the halls with trees, garland, ornaments, lights and other American-sourced materials to reflect an overall theme.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue