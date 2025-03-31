DISTURBING CONTENT WARNING: Illegal accused of killing Georgia grandmother faces new disturbing charges

DISTURBING CONTENT WARNING: The illegal immigrant accused of killing an Atlanta-area grandmother has been indicted and now faces additional disturbing charges related to the brutal murder.

Hector David Sagastume-Rivas, a 21-year-old Honduran illegal alien, was caught and released at the border by the Biden administration in March 2021 and has had an active deportation order since July 2023 after he ignored a deportation order.

Cobb County Police say Sagastume-Rivas killed Camillia Williams, a 51-year-old mother of five and a grandmother, then dumped her body in the woods in a neighborhood, drawing parallels to the tragic murder of nursing student Laken Riley, who was also killed by a caught-and-released illegal and left in the woods in Georgia.

In addition to felony and malice murder, Sagastume-Rivas is now being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, rape and necrophilia.

Authorities say Sagastume-Rivas choked Williams until she was unconscious and then put his knees on her neck and used his full body weight to kill her. Williams was later found in the bushes of a neighborhood yard in Marietta, a popular Atlanta suburb.

The new charges were released in an indictment published last Friday.

According to the woman’s family, she had been worried about being followed in the days leading up to her murder.

Her family is now left shocked and devastated by the killing.

Speaking with Fox News, the victim’s brother, Arsene Williams said: "[We] just have problems with people in this country that are murderers, rapists, abusers… we don’t need that over here, we’ve already got enough of that in our own society."

There is no indication of a plea by the defendant on the indictment.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Sagastume-Rivas entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol.

"He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration," the statement said. "A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes."

The statement said, "ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens – including accused murderers – to be loose on America’s streets."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has denounced the Biden administration for enabling the "gruesome attack."

"This illegal alien should have never been in our country in the first place," said Noem. "President Trump and I are putting the safety of Americans FIRST."