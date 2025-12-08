Charlotte residents say they feel less safe as city faces second transit stabbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two in three Charlotte, North Carolina, residents say they feel less safe today than they did a year ago, according to a recent survey, as the city reels from two violent train stabbings.

More than 930 people responded to a survey that the Queen City recently completed before hiring its new police chief, Stella Patterson. Residents overwhelmingly said they want a proactive police force, not a reactive one, with 66% saying they feel less safe.

The results come as Charlotte contends with another stabbing on its light rail system, months after the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a call regarding assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Kenyon Kareem-Shemar Dobie, with a stab wound, according to warrants.

NORTH CAROLINA DEMOCRATS FALL SILENT AFTER ICE ARRESTS DOZENS WITH VIOLENT RECORDS

Oscar Solarzano, 33, of Honduras, was arrested after the stabbing and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and intoxicated/disruptive behavior, according to multiple Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources and arrest warrants obtained by Fox News Digital.

CMPD noted Dobie was in critical but stable condition when he was taken to a hospital.

The victim told WRAL News that he saw Solarzano yelling at an older woman before Solarzano handed his bike to another passenger and said: "I'm about to show you who I really am."

"I wasn't trying to be a macho man," Dobie said in a TikTok post from his hospital room. "But what I won't allow is you to attack random people for no reason, especially the elderly."

Dobie said he jumped up and told Solarzano to leave everyone alone. He said Solarzano then grabbed his hands and stabbed him as he tried to grab him back.

On Monday morning, Solarzano appeared in court, where he was denied bond.

According to court documents, reviewed by Fox News Digital, Solarzano broke into a railroad car "with the intent to commit a felony," while carrying a large fixed-blade knife.

While intoxicated, he challenged Dobie to a fight, cursing and shouting at others using "unintelligible and slurred words," according to court documents.

He was booted from the country by the Trump administration in March 2018 on a deportation order and reentered illegally during the Biden administration at the Texas border in March 2021, DHS sources said.

WATCH: Migrant who was deported twice accused of Charlotte light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE MAN CHARGED WITH IRYNA ZARUTSKA’S KILLING COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

Solarzano was deported a second time by the Biden administration and reentered illegally as a got-away at an unknown time and location.

Solarzano has a prior conviction for robbery in the U.S. and prior arrests for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and false ID, DHS sources said.

Court records indicate he had known aliases, including Solarzano-Garcia, Oscar Herardo and Kevin Garcia.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The stabbing attack comes months after Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on a LYNX Blue Line light rail while on her way home from work from a local pizzeria shop.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who is accused of killing Zarutska, was charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, a capital offense under federal law.

Brown had a history of violent crime , including assaults and robberies, and had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Yet he was still free and walking the streets.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the city of Charlotte and the CMPD for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alexander Koch and Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.