This Day in History: Sept. 4
On this day, Sept. 4 ...
1888: George Eastman patents his roll-film camera and registers the Kodak trademark.
Also on this day:
- 1609: Henry Hudson first arrives at the island of Manhattan.
- 1781: The city of Los Angeles is founded by Spanish settlers.
- 1951: President Harry S. Truman inaugurates transcontinental television service in the U.S. when AT&T carries his address to the opening session of the Japanese Peace Convention in San Francisco.
- 1972: U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz wins a then-record seventh gold medal at the Munich Summer Olympics.