This Day in History: Feb. 15

On this day, Feb. 15 ...

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins the Daytona 500 on the same track where his father was killed three years earlier.

Also on this day:

1564: Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei is born in Pisa.

1798: A feud between two members of the U.S. House of Representatives (meeting in Philadelphia) boils over as Roger Griswold of Connecticut uses a cane to attack Vermont's Matthew Lyon, who defends himself with a set of tongs.

1898: The U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blows up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.

1933: President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escapes an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounds Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara would be executed more than four weeks later.

1952: A funeral is held at Windsor Castle for Britain's King George VI, who died nine days earlier.

1953: Tenley Albright, 17, becomes the first American woman to win the world figure skating championship, which is held in Davos, Switzerland.

1961: Seventy-three people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, are killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.

1965: Canada's new maple-leaf flag, which replaces the "Red Ensign" design, is unfurled in ceremonies in Ottawa.

1965: Singer Nat King Cole, 45, dies in Santa Monica, Calif.

1989: The Soviet Union announces that the last of its troops has left Afghanistan, after more than nine years of military intervention.