The Latest: Spokesman says officers can conduct pat downs.

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man by a Chicago police officer(all times local):

3:55 p.m.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman disputed the suggestion by a community activist that police officers don't have the right to stop someone they suspect is carrying a firearm.

Spokesman Tom Ahern would not discuss the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Harith Augustus beyond what Superintendent Eddie Johnson said on Sunday when he released body camera footage of Saturday's shooting. But Ahern said if officers see something like a bulge under someone's shirt or if the person is being evasive or refuses to answer questions, they can conduct a "pat down search" of the outside of the person's clothes.

Ahern's comments followed those of activist William Calloway, who says that the police explanation that Augustus was "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" doesn't justify stopping someone in a city and state where it's legal to carry a concealed weapon.

The video shows that Augustus was carrying a holstered handgun and that he reached for his waist as he ran away before he was shot multiple times.

10:41 a.m.

A community activist who has pushed for more police transparency says he's asked Chicago police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where one of them fatally shot a man Saturday.

William Calloway says the body camera footage released on Sunday that shows Harith Augustus was armed with a holstered handgun when he was shot by police Saturday does not answer the question why police approached him. He says the department needs to release the rest of the footage — complete with sound — to explain what happened and what was said moments before Augustus was killed.

Calloway played a key role in the legal battle that forced the city to release the video of the police shooting in 2014 of black teen Laquan McDonald.