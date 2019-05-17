The Latest: Man in Wisconsin shooting faced drug charges

The Latest on a Wisconsin shooting that killed a firefighter in Appleton and left another man dead (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Authorities in Wisconsin have identified a man who they say exchanged gunfire with police this week, leading to his death and that of a firefighter.

Ruben Houston, of Wausau, had been the subject of a medical call to a bus near downtown Appleton on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Houston was treated by emergency personnel, but after he walked away from the bus, the incident escalated and shots were fired.

Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard was shot and killed.

Court records show that Houston was charged in Fond du Lac County last month with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was free on bond when Wednesday's events unfolded.

Houston also was charged with disorderly conduct and battery in Marathon County. Both those charges were dismissed in January.

10:56 a.m.

Fire departments beyond Appleton are supporting that city's firefighters who have lost a comrade in a shooting at a transit center.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue Department sent peer counselors to Appleton fire stations and are helping staff them as the local firefighters attend meetings related to the death of colleague Mitchell Lundgaard.

The 36-year-old firefighter was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Valley Transit in downtown Appleton Wednesday.

Post-Crescent Media says Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton and the department's union president went to Appleton to support local firefighters. The Appleton Fire Department chaplain was busy helping Lundgaard's family, so Green Bay also sent its chaplain to Appleton.

Lundgaard is the first Appleton firefighter in 86 years to die in the line of duty.