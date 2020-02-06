Texas man charged in New Year's Eve dorm shooting that killed 2 sisters

A 21-year-old man arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting that killed two women in a Texas A&M-Commerce University residence hall on Monday has been charged with another fatal shooting of a man on New Year's Eve, police said Wednesday.

While executing a search warrant in the Dallas suburb of Rowlett -- about 75 miles west of the university campus in Commerce -- in connection with the school shooting, police in Denton uncovered evidence linking Jacques Dshawn Smith with the Dec. 31 murder of Steven Daniels.

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE UNIVERSITY RESIDENCE HALL SHOOTING KILLS 2 WOMEN, WOUNDS BABY, CAMPUS POLICE SAY

Authorities say Daniels' body was found lying on the ground inside a gated apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The medical examiner's records say he died about 40 minutes later.

Two other men were also arrested for the New Year's Eve shooting and all three men were charged with capital murder.

Smith is also accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, and her sister 19-year-old Deja Matts -- a student at the university -- at the Pride Rock residence hall. Abbaney Matts' 2-year-old son was also shot and wounded but has been released from the hospital.

Smith had been arrested a week before the university shooting and charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked Abbaney Matts and threatened her with a knife. He was released from jail after that incident.

Smith is being held in Hunt County Jail on capital murder charges spanning two counties. His bond is set at $2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.