Texas elementary school student fires gun while on crowded school bus, no injuries reported

A student fired a gun while sitting on a crowded school bus on the way to Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, Texas.

Texas authorities say nobody was hurt when the gun went off because the bullet was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived at school.

The child allegedly did not threaten anyone, but will remain off campus as the investigation into the shooting continues.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

"Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis," Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone, and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.