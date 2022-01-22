Texas Department of Public Safety officer dies in border incident
The officer was involved in a 'tragic accident' near the United States and Mexico border
A Texas Department of Public Safety officer has died after a "tragic accident" occurred while conducting "tactical operations" near the United States and Mexico border on Friday.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Anthony Salas "was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass" and passed away on Saturday.
