Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas Department of Public Safety officer dies in border incident

The officer was involved in a 'tragic accident' near the United States and Mexico border

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer has died after a "tragic accident" occurred while conducting "tactical operations" near the United States and Mexico border on Friday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Anthony Salas "was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass" and passed away on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money