Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants
Published

Texas Border Patrol agents arrest four MS-13 gang members in 14-hour span, 2 previously deported

Two of the gang members had previously been deported, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Texas DPS eyeing cartel activity on US soil Video

Texas DPS eyeing cartel activity on US soil

Fox News contributor Sara Carter reports on cartel killings at the southern border on 'Hannity.'

Four members of the MS-13 street gang were arrested by Border Patrol agents within a 14-hour span this week along with two migrants with previous arrests for alleged sex crimes, authorities said Friday. 

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas say the four migrants were actively involved in the notorious street gang. Two of them had previously been deported, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.  

No further information was provided. Fox News has reached out to the CBP. 

REP GOODEN IN BORDER VISIT, SLAMS SECRECY BEHIND ‘ORGANIZED’ OPERATION TO MOVE MIGRANTS INTO US

Migrants camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio in September. Border agents nabbed four MS-13 gang members in the Texas' Rio Grande Valley within a 14-hour span this week, authorities said Friday. (Rep. August Pfluger.)

Migrants camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio in September. Border agents nabbed four MS-13 gang members in the Texas' Rio Grande Valley within a 14-hour span this week, authorities said Friday. (Rep. August Pfluger.)

On Friday, six migrants were taken into custody near the border city of Roma, CBP said. One of them had an open warrant out of Orange County, Florida for lascivious battery. 

A 37-year-old Guatemalan citizen was arrested Tuesday by border agents after having illegally entered the U.S. near McAllen, Texas, border officials said. 

A record check revealed he had a previous conviction for lewd lascivious behavior toward a child younger than 16. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison in that case, the CBP said. 

The violent street gang MS-13 has made its presence felt in small towns and suburbs.

The violent street gang MS-13 has made its presence felt in small towns and suburbs. (Fox News)

The apprehensions come amid a surge of illegal crossings as the federal government struggles to secure the border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has criticized the Biden administration for the influx of migrants into his state. 

As a result, Abbott said he has dispatched National Guard troops and the state Department of Public Safety to the border to contain migrant caravans crossing into the U.S.

Texas law enforcement stopped a smuggling operation at the border on Tuesday. (Texas DPS)

Texas law enforcement stopped a smuggling operation at the border on Tuesday. (Texas DPS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department are committed to securing the Texas border. As part of Operation Lone Star (OLS), Texas DPS continues to enforce all state violations of law including, but not limited to, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, smuggling and human trafficking," DPS said in a statement.

In addition, the state has put a $250 million down payment on new border wall construction.

On Tuesday, Texas authorities arrested a suspected 17-year-old human smuggler attempting to bring seven migrants into the U.S. on a raft illegally. Rafts have been seen coming across the border for several months without much resistance.