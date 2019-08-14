Tennessee teens arrested after police find stolen guns in teddy bear

Two Tennessee teenagers have been arrested after police found a large amount of drugs and four guns on Tuesday, including two that were hidden in a teddy bear, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report that there were masked men carrying guns at a Nashville apartment complex and when they arrived “a person matching the description of one of the individuals” took off running through an apartment breezeway and into an apartment.

Officers knocked on the door of the apartment, and the leaseholder allowed them to conduct a search.

Police said they found An Que Lam, 18, and a 15-year-old inside the apartment, as well as several guns and drugs.

Officers found four semi-automatic pistols, with two of those guns stuffed inside a teddy bear, police said, adding that one of the guns was reported stolen in Texas.

In a satchel belonging to Lam, police said officers found 167 ecstasy pills, 182 Xanax pills, 13 Adderall pills and 10 grams of marijuana. Officers also found an additional 16 Xanax bars the 15-year-old “concealed in his pants near his groin,” according to the Metro Police Department.

The 15-year-old also faced drug charges as well as handgun possession by a juvenile.

Lam was booked in the Davidson County jail with a $46,500 bond.