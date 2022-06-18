Tennessee Secretary of State charged with DUI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee’s Republican Secretary of State was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after leaving a music festival.

"On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement. "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."

Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and released a few hours later, according to jail records.

Hargett is scheduled to appear in court on July 14, WKRN-TV reported.

Hargett served a decade in the General Assembly before overseeing the Tennessee Regulatory Authority. He was elected by the General Assembly to serve as secretary of state in 2009 and reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021, according to the secretary of state’s website. Hargett is the chief executive officer of the Department of State with oversight of more than 300 employees.

Hargett's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Bonnaroo Music Festival, which has been held annually since 2002, began on Thursday and is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday.

Musical acts scheduled to perform at the festival include J. Cole, Tool, 21 Savage, Robert Plant, and Gryffin.

Representatives for the Bonnaroo Music Festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.