Tennessee man arrested in Alabama for rape of 16-month-old biological son, police say

A Tennessee man has been arrested in Alabama for allegedly raping his 16-month-old son, while the boy's mother has been charged with child abuse and neglect.

On Sunday, police arrested Simon Dean Porter, the child's biological father, in Scottsboro, Alabama, for allegedly raping Danielle Bowen’s son. Tennessee officials added Porter to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted List and Scottsboro police said they received a call about seeing Porter walking on Highway 79.

"Porter did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully penetrate his 16-month-old son. This unlawful penetration caused severe and possibly permanent damage to... the child," the arrest affidavit obtained by WTVF reported.

Bowen, 22, was subsequently charged Monday after she failed to seek medical treatment for her child when he was raped on Nov. 11, police said. Bowen’s bond was set at $100,000 and she’s expected to appear in court on Dec. 6.

The 33-year-old man was charged with aggravated rape of a child and is being held on $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Porter has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault charge in 2010, WHNT reported.