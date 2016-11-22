Teen in Utah school stabbing charged with attempted murder

A Utah teenager accused of stabbing five classmates in a high school locker room has been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors say he brought a martial arts weapon called a bo staff and knives with him that day and planned to kill people.

Charging documents made public Tuesday show the 16-year-old boy hit the first victim on the head with a bo staff, breaking the wooden stick. He then used a knife to stab four other classmates before he was subdued by an officer assigned to the school. The victims survived the Nov. 15 attack in Orem.

The teen's name is not disclosed in the charging documents. He is charged as a juvenile. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

School officials says he is straight-A student with no record of disciplinary action.