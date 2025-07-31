Teacher charged with murdering couple in front of children and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Teacher charged with murdering couple in front of children

2. 911 audio reveals city's response to violent assault in Cincinnati

3. New revelations add to 'one of the biggest political scandals in history'

MAJOR HEADLINES

PAY UP – Trump hikes tariffs on Canada while making other sweeping trade moves. Continue reading …

DEADLY RAMPAGE – Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect accused of quadruple murder months after prison release. Continue reading …

SEARCH FOR JUSTICE – One month since DC intern murder, mom turns up heat on city leaders with no arrests. Continue reading …

IN BROAD DAYLIGHT – Parents' worst nightmare caught on camera as man grabs little girl at mall. Continue reading …

END OF WATCH – NYPD officer earns posthumous promotion as sea of blue turns out in pouring rain. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CLASS IN SESSION – Linda McMahon pulls back the curtain on Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education. Continue reading …

ISRAEL DENIAL – Video of Zohran Mamdani saying ‘Israel is not a place’ and ‘not a country’ resurfaces. Continue reading …

COURSE CORRECT – Former Secret Service agent calls for accountability after smuggling incident. Continue reading …

GRAND ADDITION – Trump to pay for $200M White House ballroom, sparing taxpayers the bill. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LOPSIDED – ‘The View’ faces mockery for booking 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives in 2025. Continue reading …

LEGAL SMACKDOWN – First lady's lawyers force outlet to apologize after scandalous Epstein claims. Continue reading …

‘THAT’S RIDICULOUS' – Pelosi pushes back when pressed by CNN’s Tapper on insider trading allegations. Continue reading …

BACKLASH BRANDING – Sydney Sweeney, Dunkin’ ads trigger cultural firestorm over ‘genetics’ references. Continue reading …

OPINION

MEHEK COOKE – This is how Trump can break defiant sanctuary cities. Continue reading …

SCOTT KUPOR – 5 huge ways Trump can make civil service great again. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TURNING POINT – Scientists reveal the exact age when your body starts ‘aging dramatically.’ Continue reading …

BIG BROTHER – Expert warns 'drastic changes' coming to travel industry amid overtourism. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Where was mayor during beatdown uproar? Which beach town will fine half-naked tourists? Take the quiz here …

VANISH POINT – Researchers accidentally discover Civil War-era shipwreck while exploring murky Midwest river. Continue reading …

FITNESS IN FOCUS – President Trump gets kudos for bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test. See video …

WATCH

MIRANDA DEVINE – Former White House aides were captive to the Joe Biden delusion. See video …

CJ PEARSON – Dems waging a war on hot women is why Trump keeps dominating with male voters. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

