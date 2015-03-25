Tampa woman who help kill mom in 1998 is released from South Florida prison

A woman who was convicted of assisting in her mother's killing has left prison after serving 15 years.

Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman Jessica Cary says Valessa Robinson was released from a South Florida prison early Friday.

She was 15 when she helped boyfriend Adam Davis and Jon Whispel kill Vicki Robinson in the family's upscale Tampa home in 1998.

The trio had taken LSD the night of the killing. They stole Vicki Robinson's van and credit cards and dumped her body. Shortly after, they set off on a cross-country escape and were captured in Texas.

Valessa Robinson was convicted of third-degree murder. Prosecutors said her mother had planned to send the teen to a Christian boarding school for troubled girls.

Davis is on death row and Whispel remains in prison.