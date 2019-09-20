Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
SUV barrels through shopping mall in Chicago suburb

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
An SUV barreled through a mall near Chicago Friday afternoon, forcing the mall to hold shoppers in a lockdown state.

The car drove through the Woodfield Mall Sears then entered the atrium, knocking down kiosks. So far two injuries have been reported at the scene in Schaumberg, Ill. One person is reportedly in custody,according to CBS Chicago reporter Eric Cox.

Rumors of an active shooter quickly circulated, but Schaumberg police said they’d found no gunman or shots fired.