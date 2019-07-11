Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Suspected credit card thief caught after being captured on security footage wearing tag with real name

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man suspected of using an elderly person's credit cards was arrested Monday, months after he was spotted on surveillance camera footage wearing his name tag.

"Remember Chris?," the Placer County Sheriff's Office in California posted to its Facebook page Thursday. The department said it had been trying to find Chris Thomason since March, when he was captured on camera using the cards in Sacramento.

Chris Thomason allegedly wore his name tag while using someone else's credit cards.

He was arrested July 8 after being seen in a store wearing a shirt with "Chris" emblazoned on the name tag, the department said.

"You helped us ID him within 20 minutes!" the post read. "His full name is Chris Thomason, and after a brief out-of-state hiatus, he has returned to California."

Thomason was arrested by Rancho Cordova police and faces felony identity theft charges. He was expected to be extradited to Placer County from Sacramento County.