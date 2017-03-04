Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 4, 2017

Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US

Associated Press
    Supporters and opponents of president Donald Trump face off in front of the Ohio state house in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The extraordinary clash of several hundred people in one of America's most closely-divided battleground states featured chanting and name-calling as well as opposing activists leaning in to try to hear each other out on the unconventional president. (AP photo/Julie Carr Smyth) (The Associated Press)

    Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (The Associated Press)

    Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – Supporters of President Donald Trump plan to convene at Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and scores of other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday's "March 4 Trump" demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call "a seditious fringe" aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him, including women's marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

There were pro-Trump demonstrations in Monday in cities ranging from Denver to Atlanta. Trump himself also held a campaign rally in Florida Feb. 18.