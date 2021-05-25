Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis police seeking to identify mob seen jumping on department car with officer inside

Police car's damage was 'substantial,' Missouri department says

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A St. Louis police officer was inside the vehicle as several people began jumping and dancing on it.

Police in St. Louis, Missouri, are asking the public for help identifying members of a mob of people who swarmed and began jumping on a department vehicle while officers were responding in the area to break up a party.

The St. Louis, MO Police Department (SLMPD) received more than a dozen calls early Sunday morning about a party at an apartment on Washington Avenue, FOX 2 Now reported. Officers reportedly responded to find more than 100 revelers.

But after breaking up the party inside, the crowd made its way outside, where some people soon began climbing abd jumping on the police vehicle – while an officer was inside, according to scenes caught on video and shared by the department.

Police said a call for an "officer in need of aid" was initiated and the crowd dispersed. Gunshots went off nearby shortly thereafter, though no one was hurt, police said. SMLPD described the damage to the car as being "substantial."

On Monday morning, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted that she was "disappointed in those people who will now have to face consequences for their behavior."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to call SLMPD’s District 4 at 314-444-2500, or St. Louis Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

