Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army
Published
Last Update 51 mins ago

Special Forces soldier drowns during training in Key West, Florida: report

The deceased soldier was a staff sergeant who served in the 10th Special Forces Group, according to a report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Army personnel this week are mourning the loss of a Special Forces soldier who reportedly drowned Tuesday during combat diving training in Key West, Florida

The deceased soldier, who was not immediately identified, was a staff sergeant who served in the 10th Special Forces Group, according to Army Times.

"The Staff Sergeant was a student in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, and was participating in a conditioning exercise in the pool, which stresses the students’ cardio, respiratory and muscular endurance," a release said, according the news outlet.

ARMY VETERAN PARNELL SLAMS GENERAL'S ‘WOKE’ TWITTER TROLLING: ‘HE’S NOT FOCUSED ON THE MISSION'

"During the training event, the Soldier submerged and did not resurface. The cadre immediately entered the pool and found him unresponsive," the release continued. "The Dive Medical Officer attempted to resuscitate him, and he was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead following full medical intervention."

The course was described as "one of the most physically demanding courses within the Army" with "stringent safety protocols," the Times reported.

CLCIK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The death occurred at the Army’s Special Forces Underwater Operations School, where military personnel undergo training to qualify to become combat divers, the report said.

The school is located at Naval Air Station Key West and is part of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS), the Times reported.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money