South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recovering from back surgery, is in 'excellent health'

Noem will limit her traveling, standing during recovery which may affect her reelection campaign

Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat a condition impacting her spine.

The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing.

Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Noem is recovering from a recent back surgery.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Noem is recovering from a recent back surgery. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"I am grateful for the doctors’ and nurses’ steady hands – and God’s grace – as I am now back home in Pierre and on the mend," she said in a statement.

Dr. Mohamed Bydon said in a statement released by the governor's office that he treated her for an "acute condition impacting her lumbar spine."

He added that the surgery was successful and that the governor is in "excellent health."