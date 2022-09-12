South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recovering from back surgery, is in 'excellent health'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat a condition impacting her spine.

The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing.

Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. KRISTI NOEM DECLINES DEBATE, CLAIMS PUBLIC BROADCASTER SLANTS LEFT

"I am grateful for the doctors’ and nurses’ steady hands – and God’s grace – as I am now back home in Pierre and on the mend," she said in a statement.

Dr. Mohamed Bydon said in a statement released by the governor's office that he treated her for an "acute condition impacting her lumbar spine."

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. KRISTI NOEM MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS APPEAL IS DENIED BY FEDERAL COURT

He added that the surgery was successful and that the governor is in "excellent health."