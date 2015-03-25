Son of NYC police commissioner subject of sexual assault probe by prosecutors

The woman accusing New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly's son, Greg Kelly, of rape has told police she became pregnant from their October sexual encounter and subsequently aborted the baby, sources said Thursday.

The woman filed an official complaint Tuesday against Greg Kelly, claiming the co-host of FOX affiliate WNYW-TV's "Good Day New York" attacked her last October, the sources said.

It was during that interview with detectives that she claimed she had aborted the pregnancy that resulted from her alleged liaison with Greg Kelly, multiple sources said.

The rape allegation is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office because of the inherent conflict of interest in an NYPD probe, according to the sources.

Greg Kelly's lawyer, Andrew Lankler, said his client "strenuously denied" the allegation.

"Mr. Kelly is aware that the New York County District Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation," Lankler told the Post.

"Mr. Kelly strenuously denies any wrongdoing of any kind, and is cooperating fully with the district attorney's investigation. We know the district attorney's investigation will prove Mr. Kelly's innocence."

A police spokesman referred all questions to the Manhattan District Attorney. A spokeswoman for District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. declined to comment.

Rosanna Scotto, Kelly's "Good Day New York" co-host, said Thursday, "I love Greg. That's all I can say."

Kelly was absent from Thursday morning's program.

The woman, in her late 20s or early 30s, went to the 13th Precinct station house with her sister sometime after 8:00pm ET Tuesday to file the complaint, sources said.

She told police she met Greg Kelly, 43, on a street Oct. 8 and they went for drinks at the South Street Seaport, the sources said.

She claimed they then went to the lower Manhattan law firm where she works and the alleged assault took place there. The woman is reportedly not a lawyer.

Greg Kelly and the woman continued to communicate after the alleged incident, according to the sources.

It is not clear if those communications related to her claim that she became pregnant from their encounter.

It is also not clear why the accuser waited three months to make an official report.

