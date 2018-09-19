Shooter dead, at least 4 injured in shooting at court

The gunman is dead and at least four others were injured in a shooting outside of a judge's office in Pennsylvania, a county official said..

County Commissioner Vince Vicites said he went to the county court once he heard about the 2 p.m. shooting because the county has several employees that work in the magistrate's office. He said he was told the coroner had been called and that the shooter had died.

Earlier, a 911 center supervisor said five people were injured in the Wednesday afternoon shooting, and four had been taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the deceased shooter was among the injuries.

Neither Vicites nor the supervisor had information on the identity of the shooter. It was unclear whether the alleged gunman had died from injuries sustained through contact with law enforcement or from self-inflicted injuries.

Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus was at the hospital Wednesday afternoon checking on a Masontown police officer who had received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. State police confirmed via social media that the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the office of District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.

The 911 supervisor said two victims were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, by helicopter and another was taken by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was unclear Wednesday afternoon. The 911 official did not identify herself by name, in keeping with department practice.

The police officer was being treated for hand injuries at a hospital in nearby Uniontown.

Joyce Royster was in a courtroom at the building Wednesday. She told WTAE there were hundreds of people inside the courtroom when the shooting started just outside. She said people fled the courtroom as the shooter started to move inside and took shelter in offices and courtrooms.

State police said the scene had been "secured" and there was no longer any threat. It was unclear whether the shooter had been taken into custody or was injured.

A state police spokesman said on Twitter that all lockdowns at schools, offices and businesses had been lifted shortly before 4 p.m. They are asking for any witnesses to contact their local office.

At least one nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown after the shooting. The Masontown Elementary School officials redirected several student bus routes to the fire station for parents to pick up students.

Messages left with law enforcement and county officials were not immediately returned Wednesday.