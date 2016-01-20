Sheriff: Possible explosive found where officers shot man

A North Carolina sheriff says state investigators found a possible explosive device in the home where his deputies shot and killed a man in Statesville.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a new release Thursday that the State Bureau of Investigation found a possible explosive device as they went into the home where the shooting occurred as deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice. A bomb disposal unit handled the device without incident.

Campbell said 55-year-old Samuel Edward Grady confronted two deputies with a large knife late Wednesday morning.

A third deputy arrived, and officers reported that shots were fired. Campbell said previously that the man lunged at the officers.

Campbell says it appears officers followed proper procedures.

All three deputies are on administrative leave during the investigation.