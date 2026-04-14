President Trump says Iran war is 'very close to being over' and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump says the Iran war is 'very close to being over'

2. Trump tears into Giorgia Meloni, calling her 'unacceptable' in bitter rift

3. Five accusers and a resignation later, Swalwell's best pal in Congress breaks ranks

MAJOR HEADLINES

MOUNTAIN MAYHEM — Highway descends into chaos after massive 75-vehicle pileup, amid hazardous winter weather. Continue reading …

WRONG ORGAN — Doctor charged after allegedly removing liver instead of spleen during surgery. Continue reading …

DOORSTEP DANGER — Ring doorbell captures suspect demanding to know 'where's your daughter' in wild tirade. Continue reading …

RETRO REVIVAL — Two of the biggest names from 80s television confirm they are now a couple. Continue reading …

IMPERFECT PARADISE — Sewage, bacteria and sharks lurk in brown coastal waters after repeat flooding. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'SERIOUS CONCERNS' — Ex-Biden official in the hot seat as pay-to-play allegations emerge in top Georgia race. Continue reading …

BENCH WARRED — Blanche torches Trump foe Boasberg after appeals court blocks judge again in deportation fight. Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT — Dem fundraising giant in the hot seat as GOP lawmakers demand answers over dodged subpoena. Continue reading …

GAFFE MACHINE ROLLS — Biden awkwardly pulls trustee into spotlight and calls him ‘Barack’ at portrait unveiling. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MOB MENTALITY — TPUSA reporter attacked at ICE protest warns a dark new line has been crossed in America’s political wars. Continue reading …

DIGITAL DOPPELGANGER — Meta reportedly building an AI version of Mark Zuckerberg to interact with company employees. Continue reading …

BIBLICAL BLUNDER — Joy Behar immediately corrected after claiming Jesus didn't call himself the Messiah. Continue reading …

NO REGRETS — Riley Gaines addresses fierce MAGA pushback after she criticized Trump's post. Continue reading …

OPINION

DR. REBECCA GRANT — Blockade 101: American sea power on display as Trump corners Iran and warns off China. Continue reading …

JASON GREENBLATT — Stop calling this brinkmanship. Trump's Hormuz move is the real pressure. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

YOLK'S ON YOU — 'Egg coffee' goes viral on social media as one doctor warns of hidden health risk. Continue reading …

RING READY — Who is Johnnie Robbie? Meet West Coast Pro's women's champion and rising star on the indie scene. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on presidential proposals and astronaut appetites. Take the quiz here …

ON THE CLOCK — Raiders GM John Spytek admits to getting 'a few calls' about the No. 1 pick ahead of next week's NFL Draft. Continue reading …

BREATHING EASIER — Sleep expert shares how to save relationships from loud snoring. See video ...

WATCH

LT. GEN. KEITH KELLOGG — Now is the time to finish Iran off. See video …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY — Americans deserve to be governed by normal people. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as New York City launches a bold municipal grocery store initiative — sparking debate over rising food costs and taxpayer expenses. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.