Severe storms across mid-Atlantic, Northeast knock out power, injure 5: reports

Severe weather swept the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday, knocking out power for thousands and reportedly injuring at least five people.

Images posted to social media showed fantastical-looking thunderstorms bearing down on Washington, D.C., with lightning bolts illuminating the 555-foot-tall Washington Monument.

A baseball game at the nearby Nationals Park was impacted and fans were instructed to seek shelter until the weather passed.

Up the I-19 corridor, a game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather.

Video footage from Fairfax, Va., showed dangerous hail and damaging wind gusts pounding cars and whipping around patio furniture.

According to Inside Nova, trees fell on houses, mobile homes and roads.

According to reports, the National Weather Service (NWS) – citing Prince William County emergency management -- said that one person had sustained a hail-related head injury in Manassas, Va.

Requests for confirmation of that report were not immediately returned.

Power remained knocked out for thousands across several eastern states on Thursday morning, according to power outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

More than 5,400 Virginians were shown still without power as well as more than 2,000 New Yorkers, 2,500 New Jerseyans, close to 4,000 North Carolinians, almost 2,500 Maryland customers and more than 5,500 residents of Pennsylvania.

Outages were in the tens of thousands Wednesday evening, according to The Weather Channel.

Images showed more trees crashing through roofs in Pennsylvania and Maryland as well.

In Penn Yan, N.Y., four people sustained minor injuries when a large structure under construction toppled due to strong winds and what some guessed was a microburst, though it could not be confirmed.

Finger Lakes Daily News staff meteorologist Kevin Williams reported late Wednesday night that peak gusts at the time were hovering around 49 mph, according to the New York State Mesonet (NYSM).

"Certainly, if there was a microburst (not certain at this time), higher, highly localized, gusts would have been possible," Williams said in an update.

The NWS said Thursday that storms and more extreme weather are expected to hit both the East Coast from portions of Virginia to Maine and the Great Plains and central U.S., with intense winds, hail and tornado threats.