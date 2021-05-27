National weather forecast: Severe storms to again strike US midsection

After two dozen reports of tornadoes on Wednesday, more severe storms will strike some of the same regions stretching from Texas toward the Upper Midwest.

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain could result in flash flooding.

We will start the weekend with cooler air moving into the Northern Plains and across the Great Lakes before spreading over the East.

That follows record heat for many cities to start the week.

Much of the country will have below-average temperatures this long Memorial Day weekend.