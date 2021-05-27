Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Severe storms to again strike US midsection

Temperatures cooling off for Memorial Day weekend

By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for May 27

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

After two dozen reports of tornadoes on Wednesday, more severe storms will strike some of the same regions stretching from Texas toward the Upper Midwest.   

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain could result in flash flooding

The threat of severe weather Thursday. (Fox News)

We will start the weekend with cooler air moving into the Northern Plains and across the Great Lakes before spreading over the East. 

That follows record heat for many cities to start the week. 

The national forecast for Thursday, May 27. (Fox News)

Much of the country will have below-average temperatures this long Memorial Day weekend. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

