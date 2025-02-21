Senate delivers on Trump's agenda after overnight vote-a-rama and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Senate delivers on Trump's agenda

2. Trudeau's fiery message for Trump

3. Scientists baffled by eerie revelation

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘I LOVE THIS’ – Social media cheers as White House deputy chief of staff gives press corps a ‘civics lesson.’ Continue reading …

CROWNED WINNERS – Canada beats US to win 4 Nations Face-Off in overtime thriller. Continue reading …

LEGAL LIMBO – Law could be ignored as suspected Ivy League assassin due in court, experts warn. Continue reading …

A CUT ABOVE – Foreign leader gives gift to Musk, says it's a symbol of shared goals. Continue reading …

'SEVERE VIOLATION' – Returned body of Israeli hostage murdered by Hamas not young mother Shiri Bibas. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BENCH PRESS – Biden-appointed judge orders Trump to immediately halt foreign aid freeze. Continue reading …

WHO LET THE DOGE OUT? – Red state governor says DOGE aligns with GOP’s ‘fiscal sanity.' Continue reading …

'REDUCING BARRIERS' – School district informs parents that products are in bathrooms for ‘any student who menstruates.’ Continue reading …

‘STIFF PENALTIES’ – Red state businesses put on notice if they intentionally hire illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘THIS IS UNFAIR’ – Frustrated Americans send clear message about blue city's migrant influx. Continue reading …

PLAYING POSSUM – James Carville insists Trump 'collapse' is unfolding, tells Democrats to ‘sit back.’ Continue reading …

'NEW DEFINITIONS' – CNN hosts claim Trump administration's 'new' definitions of male and female aren't used by ‘most scientists.’ Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Comedy legend and former Dem supports DOGE's move to cut govt's ‘tremendous waste.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

MARC SHORT – I helped Trump get his first tax cut bill through Congress. Failure is not an option this time. Continue reading …

DAN HUFF – I was a White House lawyer and I found Trump's way around the left's lawfare roadblocks. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

MOVING QUICKLY – 'Highly contagious' outbreak has now crossed into another state as officials sound alarm. Continue reading …

CALMING HABITS – Nervous flyers share rituals as social media users weigh in. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Which airline’s plane flipped upside down? Which actor took heat for 'SNL' skit? Take the quiz here …

SMALLER BATTLES – Common cancer treatment can have this painful side effect. Continue reading …

GET CRACKIN' – What you must know about eating eggs safely. See video …

WATCH

JOE BORELLI – Gov. Hochul increasing oversight on Mayor Eric Adams is ‘all theatrics.’ See video …

LEROY CHIAO – NASA tracking 'city-killer' asteroid expected to come near Earth in 2032. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.