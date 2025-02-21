New Mexico reports Texas measles outbreak has now crossed it's border

The Texas Department of State Health and Services (DSHS) has been tracking an ever-growing measles outbreak that has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

When first reported on Feb. 5 in Gaines County, officials warned there would be additional cases.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities," the alert said.

The outbreak is the worst outbreak in decades and now the highly contagious disease has spread into New Mexico.

MEASLES OUTBREAK CONTINUES TO WORSEN AMONG KIDS IN THIS US STATE

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is testing residents and has confirmed three cases just last week, bringing their total to eight.

The cases meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outbreak criteria due to the three unrelated cases in Lea County, bordering Gaines County.

Although the New Mexico outbreak is close in proximity, a connection remains unconfirmed.



"We are investigating every suspected case, and we encourage sick individuals with symptoms consistent with measles to seek medical care," said Dr. Chad Smelser, NMDOH Deputy State Epidemiologist.

TEXAS CONFIRMS GROWING MEASLES OUTBREAK AFFECTING SCHOOL-AGED CHILDREN

Like with many other cases, six of the eight infected were not vaccinated. There are four adults and four minors. Two of the adults say they believe they were vaccinated as children.

NMDOH has notified potentially exposed individuals and is providing prevention guidance. They have released a statement containing a list of locations warning people that if they visited during specified times they may have been exposed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lea County is offering free no-appointment-needed vaccinations at five public health vaccination clinics over the next two weeks.