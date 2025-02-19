Air travelers who fear flying reveal their top rituals before boarding a plane

Many Americans may be worried about flying given some of the recent travel news.

There are some travelers who have always been concerned about boarding an aircraft — and who practice certain rituals to help give them some peace of mind while in the air.

Brian Morris of Salt Lake City, Utah, created "Flight Deck: Fear Of Flying Flash Cards" to create and share tips for nervous flyers to use during takeoff procedures.

TORONTO PLANE CRASH SURVIVORS SEEN TAKING LUGGAGE AMID EMERGENCY EXIT; TRAVEL EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Morris shared a video on TikTok noting that some anxious flyers tap on the side of the airplane as they board — and asked others to share their own rituals.

"There are lots of rituals that I hear about in my ‘fear of flying’ groups," Morris told Fox News Digital.

His video elicited the comments of many other nervous travelers about their flying anxiety.

"I always place my right hand on the plane and step onto [it] with my right foot first, [saying], ‘Bless this flight’ as I do that. Been doing it for years," said one user.

Another flyer also said, "I have to tap. Flight attendants have thanked me for keeping us all safe."

FLIGHT PASSENGER SAYS 'BOLD SEAT THIEF' REFUSED TO BUDGE AFTER RIGHTFUL SEAT OWNER APPROACHED HER

Said another user, "100% I always touch the right side of the door as I enter."

"I like to bring a blanket every time I fly," added another person.

A TikToker commented, "I always kiss my hand and touch the plane as I board."

Said yet another person, "I say a prayer and order a drink every time."

Morris said that he's seen and heard about many different airplane rituals practiced by people over time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"One is to lift your feet while flying," said Morris.

"Some people think it makes the plane lighter and keeps it from crashing. Some people pray, of course, [while others] tap the overhead luggage compartment when they land to say ‘thank you.’ Some have lucky clothing they wear."

"Some play the same lucky song over and over during the flight in their noise-canceling headphones" — noting that he, too, has been guilty of this practice.

Brandon Blewett, the Texas-based author of "How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes," told Fox News Digital he says the Apostle's Creed and Lord's Prayer before every flight.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"I like to think that flying weekly provides me with a healthy reminder of mortality and who's in control," said Blewett. "Similarly, I've seen many folks clutch rosary beads and cross themselves prior to taking flight."

He added, "I've certainly seen people tap the plane while boarding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blewett has also seen people listening to a particular song before takeoff.

Other people have a pre-flight drink; text or call a spouse or parent right before takeoff; or lift their feet during takeoff and landing for good luck.