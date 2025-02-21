California school district informs parents period products are in bathrooms for 'any student who menstruates'

A California school district contacted parents via email on Thursday to let them know that all public schools containing grades 3 through 12 will have menstrual products in girls' bathrooms, all-gender bathrooms and at least one boys' bathroom.

California law previously required the same thing of all public schools that teach grades 6 through 12, but that order now extends to include schools with grades 3 through 5.

An email allegedly sent from the Long Beach Unified School District to parents, guardians and caregivers said the system is "committed to reducing barriers to learning and fostering a supportive environment for all students."

The availability of period products in girls' bathrooms and at least one boys' bathroom is to "ensure that any student who menstruates-including transgender boys and nonbinary students-can access these necessary products with dignity and discretion," per the email.

Long Beach USD asked for patience as dispensers are "currently being installed in restrooms across our school sites." It also encouraged families to discuss "appropriate and safe" use of period products with their children.

The email concluded with, "Thank you for your support in fostering a healthy, equitable and inclusive learning environment for all students."

The "Menstrual Equality for All Act," which was passed in October 2023, said the changes must be enacted on or before the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

The following text was added to the state's education code when the bill was passed:

"On or before the start of the 2024–25 school year, a public school, including a school operated by a school district, county office of education, or charter school, maintaining any combination of classes from grades 3 to 12, inclusive, shall stock the school’s restrooms at all times with an adequate supply of menstrual products, available and accessible, free of cost, in all women’s restrooms and all-gender restrooms, and in at least one men’s restroom."

Menstrual products were defined in the bill as pads and tampons specifically "for use in connection with the menstrual cycle."

The bill also said it is the state legislature's intent "to promote period equity through adequate access to menstrual products in schools also serving grades 3 to 5, inclusive."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Long Beach Unified School District for comment.