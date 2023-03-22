Seattle resident commits suicide, deputy shot while Washington authorities were serving an eviction notice

Law enforcement officials have released the name of a King County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot in Seattle Monday while serving an eviction notice as well as the person found dead inside the Ballard neighborhood residence.

Detective David Easterly was shot and wounded, the King County Independent Force Investigation Team said Tuesday in a news release. Easterly remained in critical condition Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center, The Seattle Times reported.

Easterly was shot Monday morning while he and detectives Benjamin Wheeler and Benjamin Miller served a final eviction notice at an apartment building, investigators said.

A person identified by the King County Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Eucytus was found dead in the residence following the shooting. The Medical Examiner’s Office says the death was suicide by gunshot.

Investigators haven't said if Eucytus fired a gun at the deputies but said they found evidence that all three deputies "probably returned fire." More testing will be done to confirm that was the case, investigators said.