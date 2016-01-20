Expand / Collapse search
Search over after 5 days for missing California ski teacher

The search has been called off for missing ski instructor Carson May.

NORDEN, Calif. – The search for a ski instructor who went missing at a Northern California ski resort has ended without his being found.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night that after five days the search for 23-year-old Carson May has been suspended indefinitely.

May was last seen while skiing off duty on Thursday afternoon at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort near Norden.

Friends reported him missing Friday morning after he didn't make it home and his belongings were discovered in his locker at the resort.

Authorities say he disappeared during white-out conditions, and harsh weather including avalanche danger hampered the search for him.

Dozens of volunteers joined authorities in the search.