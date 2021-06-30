Expand / Collapse search
Homeless Crisis
Published

Sausalito clears homeless camp from waterfront park

The encampment was is allowed to be moved to a different sight under a federal court order

Associated Press
The San Francisco Bay Area city of Sausalito has cleared a homeless encampment from a waterfront park under a federal court order that allowed the camp to be disbanded and moved to another site.

Camp occupants and housing activists resisted Tuesday, jeering at police and demanding to see a warrant, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

Sausalito served notice of the move on Friday.

Sausalito police officers carry in a man in a chair out of homeless encampment at Dunphy Park in Sausalito, Calif. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal via AP)

The picturesque Marin County community just north of the Golden Gate tried to move the camp from Dunphy Park to Marinship Park earlier this year but backed off as a lawsuit by a homeless rights group went through the court.

