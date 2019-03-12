Sarah Lawrence College students protest politics professor over conservative op-ed

Students at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., are protesting a politics prof whose op-ed in The New York Times in October has struck them as excessively conservative, according to reports.

The students claimed they were offended by his supposed “anti-Blackness, anti-LGBTQ+, and anti-woman bigotry” and staged a large sit-in. They also presented demands, such as a “tenure review” of the professor, Samuel J. Abrams.

LORI LAUGHLIN'S DAUGHTER, YOUTUBE STAR OLIVIA JADE, ON HER COLLEGE ASPIRATIONS

"In addition, the college must issue a statement condemning the harm that Abrams has caused to the college community, specifically queer, black and female students," the students demanded. The college must also apologize "for its refusal to protect marginalized students wounded by his op-ed and the ignorant dialogue that followed. Abrams must issue a public apology to the broader SLC community and cease to target black people, queer people and women."

Abrams wrote about a “nationally representative sample of roughly 900 ‘student-facing’ administrators” and found “liberal staff members outnumber their conservative counterparts by the astonishing ratio of 12-1. Only 6 percent of campus administrators identified as conservative to some degree, while 71 percent classified themselves as liberal or very liberal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, “It’s no wonder so much of the nonacademic programming on college campuses is politically one-sided. … It appears that a fairly liberal student body is being taught by a very liberal professoriate — and socialized by an incredibly liberal group of administrators."

Neither the college nor Abrams returned Fox News’ request for comment.