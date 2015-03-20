San Francisco man who shot student who entered wrong apartment to be released from jail

A man who fatally shot a 26-year-old college student who entered the wrong apartment in the early morning hours after a night out drinking will be released from jail pending further investigation.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/1imaPqa ) that the district attorney's office discharged the case against 68-year-old Amisi Sudi Kachepa, citing the need to collect more evidence.

The newspaper says Stephen Guillermo had been drinking with friends and pressed the elevator button for the wrong floor when he arrived home. He went to the unit in the same location as his home two stories above.

His brother Marc Guillermo says the family can't understand how that mistake led to his death.

Guillermo was shot inside Kachepa's apartment, raising questions of whether the shooter had acted in self-defense.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com