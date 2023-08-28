Expand / Collapse search
San Diego bike theft suspect arrested after playing with victim's Golden Retriever: 'I love you, too'

“You're a sweetheart, I want you to come home with me," the suspect said in the video

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Burglar takes break from robbing home to cozy up with overly friendly family dog Video

Burglar takes break from robbing home to cozy up with overly friendly family dog

A suspected San Diego bike thief was seen pausing his alleged crime to pet and cuddle with the victim’s friendly dog. (San Diego Police Department)

A San Diego suspect was recently arrested over a July incident that showed him playing with the victim's Golden Retriever after stealing a $1,300 bike.

The 42-year-old unnamed suspect was arrested for the theft, San Diego police announced on Sunday. He was seen stealing a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle at around 10:40 p.m. on July 15. 

An anonymous tipster helped authorities identify the assailant. San Diego Police Department previously released video of the suspect playing with the victim's Golden Retriever, whose name is Ace. 

The video shows the suspect walking away from the garage after stealing the bike. The dog enthusiastically leads him back in, wagging his tail and pacing.

Ace playing with theft suspect

Video released by the San Diego Police Department shows the suspect playing with the household dog after stealing the bike.  (San Diego Police Department)

"You're the coolest dog I've ever known," the suspect gushes in the video while petting the dog. "I love you, too."

"You're a sweetheart, I want you to come home with me," he adds.

In the video, the suspect even calls out to see if Ace's owner is there. The suspect also alluded to the amount of objects in the victim's garage.

Ace smiling next to bike

The suspect called Ace a "sweetheart" and said he wanted to take him home. (San Diego Police Department)

"Where's your dad? Your dad should not leave the garage door open," the suspect said while rubbing the dog's belly.

"How do you have so much s--- in your house?" the suspect asked the dog. "How do you have all this stuff, dude?"

The man eventually peeled away from Ace, who stood in the garage wagging his tail.

San Diego Police Department exteriors

San Diego Police Department was able to arrest the suspect after getting an anonymous tip. (Google Maps)

"We're thrilled to report the bicycle is back home, much to the delight of Ace, a very good boy," San Diego Police Department said in an Instagram post. "This success underscores the power of community collaboration. Thank you for helping keeping our city safe!"