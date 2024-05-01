Riot police crush left-wing mob's wall on UCLA campus and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'IT'S GOING DOWN' – Riot police crush left-wing mob's wall on UCLA campus. Continue reading …

'OVER MY DEAD BODY' – Heroic student who protected American flag unleashes on 'Marxist horde'. Continue reading …

SEEN NOT HEARD – Trump's strategy forced to change as 'conflicted' judge is poised to intensify next moves. Continue reading …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Marilyn Monroe’s affair with JFK confirmed on wiretap, in explosive claim. Continue reading …

'EXTRACTION' – Chris Hemsworth fires back at memory loss allegation about why actor quit Hollywood. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'SHOULD HAVE SEEN IT COMING' – Biden ripped by experts for allowing antisemitism to escalate over the last 6 months. Continue reading …

SLEEPING DRAGON – Dem Sen Rosen leads bipartisan bill to strengthen Taiwan amid Chinese threat. Continue reading …

TOP PRIORITY – Georgia Gov. Kemp signs law requiring jails to check immigration status of inmates. Continue reading …

'DISQUALIFYING' – Biden rival faces backlash over 'unhinged' claims about red states in resurfaced video. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

WHERE'S BIDEN? – Reporters question why Biden hasn't directly addressed anti-Israel protest unrest. Continue reading …

'RADICAL CHANGES' – Biden admin might force religious health groups to perform transgender surgeries under new Obamacare rule. Continue reading …

HALLOWED HALLS – Columbia reportedly honoring ‘dead Hamas propagandists and alleged terrorists’. Continue reading …







SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO – Key traits needed in medicine — and what COVID taught the country. Continue reading …







OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The show trial of Donald Trump. Continue reading …

REP. ELISE STEFANIK – As House Republican leader, here's our message on chaos, antisemitism for university presidents. Continue reading …







PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - Democrats can't afford to offend the hard left. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – RFK, Jr. reacts to pro-Hamas protests on college campuses. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is hiding. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – A crook looks like Mayor Pete. See video …









IN OTHER NEWS

TOUGH PILL – Delphi murders suspect is 'his own worst enemy,' expert says. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of classic Hollywood, Kentucky horses and more. Continue reading …

ON THE MARKET – Gisele Bündchen's former townhouse on sale for almost $17 million. Continue reading …

'KEEP THINGS SIMPLE' – GOP lawmaker makes stance clear on women's sports. Continue reading …

'SPIRITUAL MOMENT' – A rare white moose was caught on video crossing a roadway in Alberta, Canada. See video …

WATCH

GABRIEL NADALES – Possible 'professional activists' are infiltrating anti-Israel protests. See video …

REP. JIM JORDAN – These people are 'conspiring' to influence the 2024 election. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"Your president, Joe Biden, is still in hiding. Today, only one closed-door event on his calendar, and why would he ever deviate from that rigorous schedule? Biden reportedly is penciled in to give a speech… and he will address this on May 7. He needs another … six whole days to prepare and rest up for it and even then, I wouldn't expect much."

– SEAN HANNITY







