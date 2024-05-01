Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Joe desperately needs the votes from the antisemites in his party

Biden is in hiding, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden is still in hiding

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Biden administration's response to anti-Israel protests on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s response to the anti-Israel protests on college campuses on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Your president, Joe Biden, is still in hiding. Today, only one closed-door event on his calendar, and why would he ever deviate from that rigorous schedule? Biden reportedly is penciled in to give a speech… and he will address this on May 7. He needs another … six whole days to prepare and rest up for it and even then, I wouldn't expect much. 

TWO COLUMBIA STUDENTS WHO FACED OFF WITH MOB SPEAK OUT, CLAIM A CAR FULL OF 'MASKED PEOPLE' SURVEILLED THEM 

Joe desperately needs the votes from the antisemites that are in his party, the people in Congress, the Squad, the people that hate the Jewish people, people that hate Israel, and really people that are not particularly fond of this country as well.  

We do have some good news tonight. All is not lost in every corner of America. There are many people that love this country. We don't hear from them a lot because they have jobs and kids and lives and they're responsible. These hardworking, peace-loving Americans are everywhere. At the University of North Carolina, amid what is a wave of projectiles, a group of frat brothers, they actually rallied around the school's American flag, protecting it from pro-Palestinian rioters who had already ripped the flag down once and replaced it with the Palestinian flag. 

