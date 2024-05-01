SEAN HANNITY: Joe desperately needs the votes from the antisemites in his party

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s response to the anti-Israel protests on college campuses on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Your president, Joe Biden, is still in hiding. Today, only one closed-door event on his calendar, and why would he ever deviate from that rigorous schedule? Biden reportedly is penciled in to give a speech… and he will address this on May 7. He needs another … six whole days to prepare and rest up for it and even then, I wouldn't expect much.

Joe desperately needs the votes from the antisemites that are in his party, the people in Congress, the Squad, the people that hate the Jewish people, people that hate Israel, and really people that are not particularly fond of this country as well.

