'Disqualifying': RFK Jr. faces backlash over 'unhinged' claims about red states in resurfaced video

Republicans are hammering independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over a resurfaced video where he says individuals in red states are more likely to commit heinous crimes and "murder you."

In a resurfaced video, posted by former President Donald Trump's MAGA War Room X account Wednesday, RFK Jr. is seen making the disparaging comments about Republicans at a 2005 IdeaCity speech.

"Red state people are more likely to murder you, to impregnate your teenage daughter, to commit a violent crime against you, to commit a nonviolent crime against you, to watch Desperate Housewives on TV, to buy pornography, to buy degenerate video games like ‘Grand Theft Auto,’" RFK Jr. told a crowd.

Social media users, including several Republican members of congress, immediately hit back at what they called "divisive attacks."

"I’m proud to be from the most conservative state in America and represent the best of our country. RFK Jr.'s divisive attacks are disqualifying," Sen. John Barasso, R-Wyo., wrote in a post in X.

"I’m proud to represent one of the reddest districts in Texas. RFK Jr.’s attacks on red state America are not backed up by facts or reality. He is unhinged and further left than Bernie Sanders! Texans won’t forget!" Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, said.

"The Hoosier state is as red as they come," Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who is running for the Senate, posted on X. "Far-left RFK Jr’s baseless, unhinged attacks on the values of Red State America will be remembered in November."

"RFK is no friend to conservative red states like West Virginia!" Riley Moore, a GOP congressional candidate in West Virginia, said. "Stop pretending this guy is a moderate."

During his remarks, RFK Jr. blasted the Saturday morning media pundits as "gas bags" and claimed their commentary about former President George W. Bush winning because red states were ‘morally robust" compared to "degenerate" blue states was "not true."

RFK Jr. went on to claim that he looked at red states and blue states to determine which was "more moral" using criteria "that most of us use to judge morality"

"I found the lowest divorce rate in America was Massachusetts, a blue state. The highest divorce rate was Texas, a red state. The lowest teen pregnancy rate was Massachusetts. The highest was Texas," RFK Jr. added.

MAGA War Room posted the video just days after RFK Jr. challenged GOP nominee Trump to a presidential debate, after the former president called the independent a "Democrat plant."

RFK Jr. on Wednesday argued that he, rather than Biden, is the only candidate who can defeat Trump in November — and showcased a new internal poll conducted by his campaign to make his point — as he announced a "no-spoiler pledge."

"This is a no-spoiler pledge that we’re announcing today. This is a pledge that I offer to take if President Biden also takes it," Kennedy said at a news conference where the candidate took no questions from reporters.

Fox News Digital reached out to RFK Jr's presidential campaign.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting.