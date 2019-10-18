Expand / Collapse search
Private Dallas university evacuates campus after bomb threat

Associated Press

DALLAS – A private university in Dallas canceled classes and evacuated its campus of about 4,800 students after receiving a threatening message that prompted a lockdown.

Officials at Dallas Baptist University say a threat of a bomb and coordinated armed attack was received about 1 p.m. Tuesday by a campus police dispatcher.

University spokesman Blake Killingsworth says that after a four-hour lockdown, no foundation for the threat had been found and university officials reopened the campus.